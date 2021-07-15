Breaking News: Army opens fire on Pak quadcopter along the Line of Control

On Thursday, the Indian Army shot down a Pakistani quadcopter trying to cross the Line of Control (LoC) here, officials said. Soldiers in Pallanwaka sector spotted the quadcopter around 9 pm on Wednesday, they said. According to sources, the quadcopter returned to the Pakistani side after the troops fired on it to bring it down. Basically, it was sent for surveillance of the area, they said.

The sources said they detected a blinking white light near the Jammu Air Force Station. The IAF has not confirmed any drone sightings. In the Arnia sector of Jammu and Kashmir, Border Security Force (BSF) personnel fired at a flying object after spotting it near the International Border, a senior official said. Quadcopters from Pakistan attempted to enter the Indian territory from the Arnia sector of the BSF border on July 2, but retreated after being fired at by BSF personnel.

During the early hours of June 27, two bombs were dropped by drones at the IAF station in Jammu city, causing minor injuries to two personnel. This was the first instance of Pakistan-based terrorists using drones to target vital installations. Several districts in Jammu and Kashmir have banned the storage, sale and possession of drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles.