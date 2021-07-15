Inaugurating Rudraksh PM Modi praises ‘param mitra’

During the inauguration of the convention centre built with Japan’s help, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the country a trustworthy ally. The Prime Minister addressed the gathering after inaugurating the International Cooperation and Convention Centre Rudraksh, saying Kashi was disciplined during the COVID-19 crisis, and the ‘stream of creativity and development’ (‘srijan’) flowed uninterruptedly during this time. According to him, the Rudraksh was created by combining creativity (‘rachnaatmaktaa’) and agility (gatisheeltaa) together.

Yoshihide Suga also received praise from Modi, who said it was due to his efforts that Kashi received the gift. He congratulated everyone in Kashi for their achievements as well as their ‘param mitra’ (close friend) Japan, the Japanese people, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, and Japanese ambassador Suzuki Satoshi. Shinzo Abe was also recalled by Modi for his contribution to the project.

‘As part of this program today, I cannot forget to mention the name of my friend from Japan, Shinzo Abe. The idea of Rudraksh was discussed in great detail by Shinzo Abe when he visited Kashi as prime minister. The idea was immediately put to work by his officials. Immediately afterward, the work started with planning and perfection, which is the specialty of Japan. Today, this magnificent building enhances the beauty of Kashi,’ the PM said.

According to him, the building exhibits both culture and modernity. India and Japan both have strong connections to it, so it has immense potential. ‘During my visit to Japan, we had spoken about the ‘apnapan’ (affinity) in people-to-people relations. We have made a framework for such cultural ties with Japan,’ Modi said.