Hamas-linked students arrested in the West Bank by Israel

The Israeli army says it arrested ‘dozens’ of Palestinian students linked to Hamas militants in the occupied West Bank. According to a military statement late Wednesday, those arrested are members of Hamas student groups at Birzeit University and were ‘directly involved in terror activities, including money transfers, incitement and the organization of Hamas activities’.

Hamas controls Gaza from its armed wing as well as from its political wing, charities and student organizations. Israel and Western countries consider Hamas a terrorist group because it has carried out scores of deadly attacks against Israelis. According to Hamas, the students were making a solidarity visit to the demolished home of a Palestinian who allegedly killed an Israeli and injured two others in a drive-by shooting in May. After his arrest, he faced charges of manslaughter.

Prior to its demolition earlier this month, the man’s estranged wife and their three young children lived in the house. As a result of the case, attention has been drawn to Israel’s policy of punitive demolitions, which the Israeli government contends is necessary to deter attacks, but which human rights groups claim amounts to collective punishment.

The Prisoners Club, which represents thousands of Palestinian prisoners held by Israel, said 45 students were detained Wednesday, but 12 were later released. The statement condemned the arrests, saying that detaining students violated their right to pursue an education.