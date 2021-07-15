Indian player tests Covid-19 positive

London: An Indian cricketer was tested positive for coronavirus infection. The team management informed that the player is at present under quarantine and will not be traveling with the team.

‘ Yes, one of the players has tested positive although he is largely asymptomatic currently. He is in quarantine at an acquaintance’s place and won’t be traveling with the team to Durham on Thursday’, said BCCI official.

India will play five-match tests series against England from August 4.