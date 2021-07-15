Netflix all set to carve a niche in the world of video gaming

Netflix plans to enter the video gaming market. Mike Verdu, a former Electronic Arts and Facebook executive, has been hired as Vice President of Game Development. Netflix currently only offers movies and TV shows on its platform, but has hinted at expanding into the video game market for some time. Additionally, Netflix has announced that it will introduce two new children-friendly services.

According to Bloomberg citing a source familiar with the matter, Netflix intends to enter the video gaming market by next year. As with its documentary and standup specials, the games may initially be offered at no additional cost as a new genre of programming. Verdu is said to report to Netflix’s Chief Operating Officer, Greg Peters. A move like this is said to be a way for Netflix to expand further into saturated markets like the US.

Video gaming market:

The company made its first announcement in this direction with the free-to-play Stranger Things mobile game that was announced at E3 2019. Netflix announced in May that it was seeking an executive to boost its investment in the video games market. The streaming platform has previously experimented with interactive movies and TV shows, such as Black Mirror: Bandersnatch and Carmen Sandiego.

Children-friendly features:

One of the features is called Kids Recap Email, which will send parents insights into their children’s content preferences, recommendations based on their Netflix favorites, and printable colouring sheets and activities inspired by their favourite movies, shows, and characters. Likewise, Netflix shows parents a list of the top themes and topics that their children enjoy watching. In addition to tips for improving kids’ Netflix viewing experiences, parents will also learn how to set parental controls on their Netflix profiles. As of July 16, users who have an active kids profile on their account will be able to use this service.

Besides the Kids Recap Email feature, Netflix has also added the Kids Top 10 row. There will be a list of the top 10 most popular titles for children – updated daily – with their maturity ratings. Kids Top 10 titles will have a red ‘Top 10’ badge on all devices. The list can be viewed on the ‘Kids’ profile homepage or in the ‘New & Popular’ section of the site. Kids Top 10 row is already available for users in 93 countries.