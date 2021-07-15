Prithviraj’s second directorial film’s shoot begins, see pics

Hyderabad: On Thursday, Prithviraj Sukumaran began shooting for his second film as a director, Bro Daddy, starring Mohanlal in the lead role. The project began in Hyderabad, and still-shots from the filming site have already surfaced online.

Prithviraj announced the project on Twitter last month. It is his second collaboration with Mohanlal as a director. Previously, the two had appeared together in Malayalam action movie Lucifer.

Prithviraj wrote: ‘My 2nd directorial. #BRODADDY will once again be headlined by The Lalettan @Mohanlal, with an ensemble cast including yours truly. Produced by #AntonyPerumbavoor (#AashirvadCinemas), a fun family drama that makes you smile, laugh & want to revisit. Rolling soon. Very soon (sic).’

Prithviraj Sukumaran shared a picture from the movie’s set on Thursday. Posting a picture from the shoot, he wrote, ‘Bro Daddy shoot day 1.’ The picture also features Kalyani Priyadarshan.

Prithviraj Productions shared another photo from the shoot on its Instagram page.

Among others, Bro Daddy stars Meena, Lalu Alex, Murali Gopy, Kaniha and Soubin Shahir.

In the meantime, Prithviraj will soon star in an epic project that will be shot entirely using virtual production filmmaking techniques similar to those used for films like Avatar and The Lion King.

Prithviraj had tweeted: ‘This is an exciting new chapter in the art and science of filmmaking! I am looking forward to this one! Changing times, newer challenges, innovative methods! And an epic story to tell!’

Along with the tweet, he shared a poster. The poster shows Prithviraj holding a spear and a sword, captured from behind.

The film will be directed by Gokulraj Baskar and will be made in Malayalam, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada. The movie will be bankrolled by Prithviraj Productions.