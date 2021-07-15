The all-time favourite drink to change its flavour, after 36 years

New Delhi: Coca-Cola drinkers may need to be prepared for a change if they cherish their cola drinks. The famous soft drink manufacturer is changing the recipe for your favorite soda drink. The company last changed the flavor of its soda in 1985.

The media reports that Coca-Cola announced on Tuesday that it is changing the taste and look of its most popular soft drink: Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, commonly known as Coke Zero. This is done to make the drink taste more like regular Coke. In addition, the product’s appearance will also change, as it will no longer have a red-and-black appearance, but will have an all-red appearance.

Read also: South superstar’s daughter to debut in ‘Shaakuntalam’

Many Coke lovers have expressed their concern and apprehension over the news by taking to social media and expressing their opinions. Many consumers decided to switch to other drinks, but others threatened to switch to Coca-Cola’s arch-rival, Pepsi.

The United States will receive the new version this month and Canada will receive it in September. Coca-Cola has already updated the product in some international markets, leaving many of its consumers in a state of confusion over why the company is changing its beloved drink. Several customers also recalled the 1995 fiasco when Coca-Cola launched ‘New Coke’, a new version of the soft drink that was labelled as ‘too sweet’ and rejected by the masses.