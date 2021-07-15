South superstar’s daughter to debut in ‘Shaakuntalam’

Hyderabad: Actor Allu Arjun announced on Twitter on Thursday that his daughter Allu Arha will make her acting debut in the upcoming Telugu movie Shaakuntalam, starring Samantha Akkineni. Arjun posted in his blog that Arha would be the fourth-generation actor in their family.

Arjun wrote: ‘A proud moment for the family to announce that the fourth generation, #AlluArha, will be making her debut as a solo heroine in #Shakuntalam. I would like to thank @Gunasekhar1 garu and @neelima_guna garu for giving my daughter this beautiful movie as her debut (sic).’

A proud moment for the Allu family to announce that the fourth generation, #AlluArha will be making her debut with #Shakuntalam movie. I want to thank @Gunasekhar1 garu & @neelima_guna garu for giving my daughter this beautiful movie as her debut . pic.twitter.com/iPfXQaqJCk — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) July 15, 2021

Arun said that he is glad his daughter is making her appearance in Samantha’s movie. ‘I had a completely different experience with @Samanthaprabhu2 and am happy to watch Arha’s debut with her film. Best wishes to the entire cast and crew of #Shakuntalam (sic).’

The movie is expected to have a very high budget and it is being directed by Gunasekhar, who is probably best known for his epic period drama Rudhramadevi starring Anushka Shetty.

Last year, Samantha said that the film would be her dream project and role. She’s also collaborating with Gunasekhar for the first time. The shoot for the project began on Wednesday in Hyderabad.

Samantha Akkineni posted a photo and wrote, ‘Work progress #Shaakuntalam (sic)’. The actress also shared a picture of a huge Lion statue, hinting at the scale of the film.