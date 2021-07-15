Turkey takes a step back-warned by Taliban over airport

The Turkish army will not guard Kabul’s main airport after NATO leaves, calling it a ‘reprehensible and dangerous strategy’. After NATO leaves Ankara will manage the airport until the US provides aid to NATO. The US is also in talks with Ankara about financial, political and military assistance.

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has announced that they condemn this heinous decision and will take action against Turkey if they do not change their decision. As a result of the withdrawal of international soldiers from the September target, the Taliban are mounting a new attempt to encircle cities and reclaim the land.

Kandahar’s provincial council member, Ataullah Atta, says fighting is continuing in the province after Taliban tried to enter the municipal prison. The violence had displaced hundreds of families, he added. Security sources report that the Taliban circled the centre city of Ghazni on Monday and carried out nocturnal strikes in their latest attack on the province’s capital, only to be beaten back by Afghan forces. According to videos shared on social media, the escalating conflict has prompted a fresh wave of refugees to flee to Turkey, and thousands to enter Iran each day.

Read more: Procedure not necessary, deems Rahul as he raises issues not on Parliamentary agenda

Taliban have increased their influence in rural areas over the past few months, particularly in the last few months. Hulusi Akar, the Minister of National Defense, and Lloyd Austin, the US Defense Secretary, reviewed the ongoing discussions concerning the operation and security of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul on July 7.