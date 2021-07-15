Zika virus cluster identified, says Health Minister

Thiruvananthapuram: The Zika virus has been identified within a three-kilometer radius of Anayara here and steps are being taken to eliminate mosquitoes in the area in order to prevent its spread, Health Minister Veena George said on Wednesday. The minister also stated that a control room has been set up at the district medical office, where all 23 cases of Zika have been reported from.

According to the release, the decision to establish the control room and carry out mosquito extermination efforts, like fogging in the affected area, were made at the minister’s special review meeting on Wednesday in response to the outbreak. The minister said that counselling is also being carried out to encourage people to exercise caution when it comes to the Zika virus and not to panic.

According to George, the state must remain vigilant against the Zika virus, and preventive operations are being taken in other areas of Thiruvananthapuram.

Aside from fogging, emphasis will also be placed on destroying mosquito breeding grounds in the vicinity of houses and institutions, she said. ‘Do not let a drop of water stagnate. Care must be taken to prevent mosquitoes from breeding inside your home,’ the minister said and added that besides Zika, steps must be taken to prevent the spread of dengue, another vector-borne disease.