Aamir, Kiran dance together on sets of Laal Singh Chaddha, video surfaces

Aamir Khan and his ex-wife Kiran Rao danced together in a new footage from the Ladakh set of their next film, Laal Singh Chaddha, which emerged online. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya will also star with Aamir Khan in Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha.

In one of the videos, Aamir Khan and producer Kiran Rao danced on the sets, clad in crimson traditional garb. They seem to be following the footsteps of a teacher.

Another video shows Aamir dancing on the sets with a few children.

Laal Singh Chaddha is the official Hindi adaptation of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump (1994). The movie is produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Aamir Khan Productions. The script was written by actor-writer Atul Kulkarni. The film is set to hit theatres on Christmas 2021.

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao confirmed their split by making a joint statement on social media earlier this month. They announced the end of their 15-year marriage and stated that they will continue to co-parent their son, Azad Rao Khan.