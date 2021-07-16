BJP State president courts controversy

Chennai: BJP Tamil Nadu state president K. Annamalai ignited controversy by saying that the party will soon control all media. The former IPS officer was appointed as BJP chief recently after L.Murugan was appointed as a Union minister.

‘Forget about the media, forget about thinking about what to do when they tell lies about us. Within six months, you will see we can control the media and take it into our hands. You don’t’ have to worry. No outlet can keep telling lies in a sustained manner. Former chief Myurugan ayya is now a minister in the information and broadcasting ministry. All the media will come under him. False news cannot keep being told and you cannot do politics with such false news,’ said the BJP leader.