DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsArmyNEWS

Breaking news: Encounter breaks out at Srinagar, 2 terrorists killed

Jul 16, 2021, 08:03 am IST

Srinagar: On early Friday morning, an encounter broke out between the security forces and militants in the Danmar area of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir.

Two unidentified terrorists were killed in the encounter.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of J&K Police and CRPF began a cordon and search operation in Alamdar Colony of Danmar. Security forces have cordoned off the area.

Tags
shortlink
Jul 16, 2021, 08:03 am IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button