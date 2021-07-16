Breaking news: Encounter breaks out at Srinagar, 2 terrorists killed

Srinagar: On early Friday morning, an encounter broke out between the security forces and militants in the Danmar area of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir.
Two unidentified terrorists were killed in the encounter.
Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of J&K Police and CRPF began a cordon and search operation in Alamdar Colony of Danmar. Security forces have cordoned off the area.
#SrinagarEncounterUpdate: 02 unidentified #terrorists killed. #Search going on. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice https://t.co/te88qbRNmg
— Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) July 16, 2021
