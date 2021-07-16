Madhya Pradesh: 30 people fall into a well, rescue operations on

Vidhisha: In a major accident, around 30 people fell into a well in Madhya Pradesh’s Vidisha district on Thursday, police said. The incident occurred when the villagers were trying to rescue a boy who had fallen into a well. The officials claim that the roof of the well collapsed due to the weight of people trying to rescue the boy. The incident occurred at Ganj Basoda, about 50 kilometers from the district headquarters.

Later, 20 people were rescued, while the other 10 were said to be trapped inside. Those who were rescued suffered minor injuries. A total of five people have been admitted to the hospital.

Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan said that rescue operations are underway and he is in touch with officials. ‘The National Disaster Management Force and State Disaster Management Force are working as fast as possible. The Inspector General, Zone, and other senior officials have also reached the site. I am in touch with the concerned officials,’ Shivraj Singh Chouhan told the media.

He has also ordered a high-level inquiry and instructed the officials to ensure that the victims receive the best possible medical treatment.