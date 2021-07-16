Breaking News: Veteran actress passes away

Legendary actor Surekha Sikri died in Mumbai at the age of 75. After suffering a stroke in 2020, and another paralytic stroke a year earlier, the actor was ill for some time. The actor’s manager confirmed the news, ‘Three-time national award-winning actress Surekha Sikri died of a cardiac arrest this morning at the age of 75. After a second stroke, she suffered complications. Her family and caregivers were by her side.

Her career spanned theatre, film, and television. Her first film was the political drama Kissa Kursi Ka, which she appeared in across a variety of industries. In addition to Tamas (1988), Mammo (1995) and Badhaai Ho (2018), she received the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress three times.

She graduated from the National School of Drama (NSD) in 1971. In 1989, she won the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award. She was the daughter of an Air Force officer and a teacher. Her husband is Hemant Rege and they have a son together, Rahul Sikri.

As Kalyani Devi in the TV series Balika Vadhu, the actor gained fame for her portrayal of a stern matriarch. Her participation in the show spanned from its inception in 2008 to its conclusion in 2016. In addition, she received a National Award for her role as a matriarch in 2018’s Badhaai Ho.