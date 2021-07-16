ED attaches Anil Deshmukh’s assets worth Rs 4 crore in money laundering case

In connection with a money-laundering investigation, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached immovable properties worth Rs 4.20 crore belonging to former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and his family, authorities said on Friday.

The connected assets consist of one residential unit valued at Rs 1.54 crore in Worli, Mumbai and 25 land parcels valued at Rs 2.67 crore in Dhutum villages in Maharashtra’s Raigarh district.

According to officials, a temporary attachment order has been obtained under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh is being investigated for his suspected participation in a corruption and extortion case.

According to former Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh, Anil Deshmukh allegedly instructed suspended police officer Sachin Vaze and a few others to extract Rs 100 crore for him every month by targeting pubs and restaurants.

Following Parambir Singh’s claims, petitions were filed in the Bombay High Court, requesting that Anil Deshmukh be charged. The Bombay court then asked the CBI to conduct a preliminary investigation. Later, an FIR was registered against Deshmukh.

After the CBI, the ED opened an investigation and searched numerous properties belonging to Anil Deshmukh and his associates.