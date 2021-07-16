First photo of Saif & Kareena’s son Jeh from her book on pregnancy goes viral

Actress Kareena Kapoor and her younger son Jeh were the talk of the Internet, after a photo of the duo appeared on the web on Thursday.

According to Kareena Kapoor’s fan groups, the photo is from the actress’s soon-to-be-released book, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible. The baby in the viral photo is thought to be Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s second child, Jeh, who was born on February 21.

However, neither the actress nor any of her family members have verified that the photo is of Jeh from Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible. Kareena is seen kissing her son on the forehead in the photo. Kareena and Saif welcomed their first child, Taimur in December 2016.

Check out the viral photos shared by one of the fan pages:

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor’s most recent film appearance was in Angrezi Medium, which starred late actor Irrfan Khan in the lead role. Laal Singh Chaddha, an adaptation of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump, and Karan Johar’s Takht are two of her forthcoming projects. Laal Singh Chaddha is set to be released on Christmas this year.