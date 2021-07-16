Lok Sabha secretariat issues notice to three MPs under defection law

Ahead of the Monsoon session that starts on June 19, the Lok Sabha Secretariat has circulated separate letters to Sisir Adhikari and Sunil Kumar Mondal (TMC) and K Raghu Ramakrishna Raju (YSR Congress), after their parties appealed Speaker Om Birla, soliciting their disqualification under the Anti-Defection Law. Upon receiving the letters, they must reply within 15 days, a source told.

Not only does the timing of the letters align with the upcoming Parliament session, but also with the anticipated visit by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to Delhi later this month when it could become a political issue. In Andhra Pradesh, the ruling YSR Congress Party questioned the delay and neutrality of the Speaker. The Speaker had explained the procedure after Trinamool had sought the disqualification of Mr. Sisir Adhikari, father of BJP leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari.

Read more: Pakistan threatens to strike Afghan forces with airstrikes

‘I received complaints from them in writing. I have requested that the complaint be taken into account as per the form. I will ask the two named for their version, and then refer the matter to the Privileges Committee, which will then hear it, The Anti-Defection law does not provide a timeline for dealing with such complaints. All I can say is that the process will be conducted in the most transparent manner possible, Mr. Birla had said.