Mumbai disrupted by heavy rains and water logging, residents told to stay home

Mumbai: There has been relentless rain in Mumbai, causing waterlogging. Since Mumbai was hit by the monsoon a little earlier than usual this year, Mumbai police have asked residents not to leave their homes. On Wednesday, the city’s Sion area flooded with water due to the heavy rain. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has also asked people not to walk around waterlogged areas.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Mumbai and neighboring Thane, indicating heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places, and a red alert for Pune, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Kolhapur, and Satara districts. ‘An east-west shear zone runs in the middle levels across central India, and strong winds are blowing along the west coast. Under these conditions, extremely heavy rain is likely over Konkan and Goa during July 13-15,’ according to IMD.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Water-logging at Mumbai's Gandhi Market area as the city continues to receive heavy rainfall pic.twitter.com/1I6tKRUDUV — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2021

Meanwhile, the IMD Colaba observatory recorded 59.4mm of rain and the IMD Santacruz observatory recorded 54.6mm.