Reliance to take over Justdial

Mumbai: Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Limited is planning to take over the most popular internet merchant search engine Justdial. As per reports, RIL will spend 5920- 6600 crore rupees for this. This will allow RIL to access to the listings of Justdial’s merchant database.

Justdial with around 150 million visitors is one of the most popular local search engines. The company operates across platforms like mobile apps, websites, mobile and telephone hotline with the number 8888888888. VSS Mani and his family control around 35.5% of the company.