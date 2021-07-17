Emojis bring a smile to our faces every day: Facebook rolls out ‘soundmojis’

Facebook has announced that it is rolling out Facebook Messenger emojis with sound one day before World Emoji Day. The new emojis, called ‘Soundmojis’, let users send short sound clips in Messenger chats, including clapping, crickets, drumrolls, and evil laughter.

‘Across the globe, over 2.4 billion emojis are used to convey the emotions that words cannot’, Loredana Crisan, Messenger’s VP of Messaging Products, said in a statement. ‘Imagine your emojis talking. How would they sound? Introducing Messenger’s latest expression tool, Soundmojis,’ Crisan said.

Users can preview and send Soundmojis by heading to the Messenger app, opening a chat, tapping the smiley face icon to open the expressions menu and selecting the loudspeaker icon. A library of Soundmojis will be available for you to choose from, and the company said it will be updated regularly with new sound effects and famous sound clips.

‘Adding sound to the mix, while keeping the visual emojis we all love,’ the play’s description explained. Organizers said the company enjoys developing fun and innovative features that keep people connected and give them the freedom to express themselves.