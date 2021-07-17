Holy trek: Devotees hike up to hill shrine

Pathanamthitta: The Lord Ayyappa temple opened in Pathanamthitta on July 17 morning for the five-day-long Pooja that marks the onset of Karkidakam and devotees are once again trekking up the Sabarimala hill.

The authorities have set up elaborate measures to control pilgrims’ movements in accordance with the Covid-19 protocol. According to estimates, approximately 16,000 pilgrims have booked a slot in the virtual queue by Friday night.

As per the officials, only those with a Covid-19 negative certificate after undergoing the RT-PCR test within 48 hours or who have received two shots of vaccine are allowed to trek up the hill. In view of the worsening pandemic situation, the board banned pilgrims from entering the hill shrine earlier in May.

Devaswom Minister K. Radhakrishnan and top officials of the Travancore Devaswom Board visited the temple late on Friday and reviewed the arrangements. The Minister said that steps would be taken to improve facilities for pilgrims to the hill shrine ahead of the upcoming pilgrimage season. According to him, a preliminary meeting of various departments has already been convened to discuss the project to be implemented under the Sabarimala master plan, and money is currently being raised for agencies to fundraise.

According to official sources, the uncertainty over how long the pandemic-induced interruptions will last has only exacerbated fears that next season will also be a financial disaster. The board’s income from Sabarimala, which used to be its main source of income, dropped to Rs 21 crore during the last pilgrimage season as opposed to Rs 270 in the previous one.

Following the meeting, Mr. Radhakrishnan also met with B Sreeramulu, Minister of State for Social Welfare Department of Karnataka, who visited the temple for a darshan. Meanwhile, the Pathanamthitta District Administration has allowed shops to operate at various locations along the Sabarimala route, including Vadasserikkara, Pampa and Nilackal. A decision was made to this effect at a meeting of the District Disaster Management Authority, chaired by District Collector Divya S. Iyer.

Due to the Covid-19 situation, police officers have been deployed at different points to monitor devotee movements and ensure that the Covid-19 guidelines are strictly followed. By July 21, after the completion of the monthly poojas, the temple will close.