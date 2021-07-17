NCP Chief Sharad Pawar meets PM Modi

New Delhi: National Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi at his residence on Saturday, where the two leaders spoke for over an hour on a number of issues. The Prime Minister’s Office posted a photo of their meeting but provided no more information about their discussions.

Pawar stated in a tweet, ‘Met the Hon. Prime Minister of our country Shri Narendra Modi. Had a discussion on various issues of national interest.’

Met the Hon. Prime Minister of our country Shri Narendra Modi. Had a discussion on various issues of national interest.@PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/AOp0wpXR8F — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) July 17, 2021

The meeting takes place two days before the commencement of Parliament’s Monsoon session on Monday.

Pawar, a senior politician known for his political savvy, is the architect of Maharashtra’s Maha Vikas Aghadi administration and is viewed as a lynchpin for any potential opposition coalition against the BJP.

Squabbles among alliance partners over various issues have frequently surfaced, with state Congress president Nana Patole’s repeated jabs at the Shiv Sena and the NCP making recent headlines.

The 80-year-old veteran leader is also well-known for his cordial relationships with politicians of all stripes.

On Friday, Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Piyush Goyal met with Pawar. While the defence minister briefed Pawar on the Sino-Indian border dispute, Goyal met him as part of the government’s outreach to opposition leaders before the session.