Rain, rain go away! Not possible says IMD

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday (July 16, 2021) predicted that several parts of the country will experience heavy rainfall over the next six to seven days following the revival of the Southwest Monsoon. As well as the southern region, the northern region is expected to experience showers during this period.

From July 17 to 20, the Met department says rainfall is very likely to increase in the western Himalayan region and Uttar Pradesh with fairly widespread to widespread rainfall and heavy to very heavy falls.

Punjab, Haryana, east Rajasthan and north Madhya Pradesh are also expected to experience heavy rain from July 18 to 20, as well as isolated heavy rain over Delhi on July 18.

Read also: Gujarat extends night curfew in 8 cities, issues new guidelines

A very heavy rain is also likely to fall in Uttar Pradesh on July 18 and Jammu on July 19 and in Uttarakhand on July 18 and 19. ‘In the next 24 hours, there is a moderate to severe thunderstorm with lightning very likely over Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and south Rajasthan. The storms may cause injuries and kill people and animals staying outdoors,’ the IMD predicted.

The prediction also stated that widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls is very likely to continue over the west coast, adding that the remaining parts of west peninsular India, except Gujarat, will also see showers in the next six to seven days.

In addition, heavy rainfall is also expected over northeast India and southern regions, including Konkan, Goa, ghat areas of central Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe. Finally, the IMD updated its predictions by saying widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls is likely on the north-eastern part of India, western Bengal and Sikkim until July 19, after which rainfall intensity and distribution will decrease.