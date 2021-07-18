Academic Calendar and Examination guidelines released by UGC

New Delhi: The University Grants Commission (UGC) released the academic calendar for the year 2021-22 and the new guidelines for examinations.

As per the new guidelines issued, all universities and colleges must complete the Final Year/ Semester Examinations by August 31, 2021. The admission process for first year courses must be completed by the colleges and universities by September 30, 2021. The new academic session must begin on October 1. The institutions can fill the remaining vacant seats till October 31 and the relevant documents of the qualifying examination can be accepted up to December 31, 2021.

UGC also said that a full refund of fees should be given by colleges and universities on account of all cancellations of admissions/migrations of students up to October 31 as a ‘special case.’