Breaking: Sonia Gandhi appoints Navjot Singh Sidhu as the President of Punjab Congress

Chandigarh: Congress MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu was appointed as Punjab Congress president on Sunday after months of feuding with Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

In addition to Sidhu, four working presidents have also been appointed by AICC President Sonia Gandhi: Sangat Singh Gilzian, Sukhwinder Singh Danny, Pawan Goel and Kujit Singh Nagra.

‘Hon’ble Congress President has appointed Shri Navjot Singh Sidhu as the President of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect,’ stated an official release of the All India Congress Committee.

‘The party appreciates the contributions of outgoing PCC President Sinul Jakhar,’ the statement added.

Meanwhile, Kuljit Singh Nagra has been relieved from his current responsibilities as AICC in-charge of Sikkim, Nagaland and Tripura.