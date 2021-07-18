Europe floods: Massive clean-up after waters recede

Berlin: The people of Germany and Belgium are left with the herculean task of cleaning as floodwaters begin to recede. The residents of Bad Neuenahr in Rhineland-Palatinate’s Ahrweiler district have already started the cleaning operation. The town was badly affected by the flood and electricity, gas and communication lines are destroyed.

The European countries had faced one of the worst floods due to heavy rain. At least 170 people have died in the flood and many are still missing. Floods have also affected Switzerland, Luxembourg and the Netherlands.

The German officials also feared that the Steinbachtal dam, southwest of the German city of Bonn weakened by the floods could burst. On Friday, hundreds of people were evacuated as a dam in Heinsberg district near Düsseldorf burst.

In North Rhine-Westphalia, emergency workers have begun removing abandoned cars from the flood-hit B265 road. In Belgium, the army has been sent to four of the country’s 10 provinces to help with rescue and evacuations. Prime Minister Alexander De Croo declared 20 July a national day of mourning.