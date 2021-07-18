IMD predicts rainfall at isolated places of the national capital

New Delhi: Light to moderate downpour lashed several parts of Delhi on Sunday, bringing some relief to the ongoing heatwave. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts cloudy skies in the national capital today and tomorrow, with moderate to heavy rain in isolated areas.

On Sunday morning, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 28 degrees Celsius, which was one degree higher than the season’s average. The maximum temperature reached 36.4 degrees Celsius.

According to the media report, the monsoon in the national capital has been delayed by over two weeks, and the rain deficit for this month is around 50 percent. There was heavy rainfall for two days after the monsoon arrived on Tuesday, but little rain has fallen since Thursday. Some parts of the city, including those in Dwarka and South Delhi, were soaked by light rain on Saturday evening. However, the mercury was above normal levels.

IMD reports that the monsoon season usually begins on June 27 and ends on August 31 in Delhi and NCR.

On Sunday, the weather department also forecasts heavy rain through July 21 in the country’s northern region. In the next 24 hours, there will be isolated severe thunderstorms over Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and east of Rajasthan. Punjab and Haryana are also expected to see increased rainfall activity until July 21.