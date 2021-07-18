‘Kerala Police rocks!’: 1 million followers on Instagram

Thiruvananthapuram: Following its status as the most followed police page on Facebook, the Kerala Police has now achieved the rare distinction of having one million followers on Instagram.

In terms of Instagram presence, the Kerala Police has surpassed top police forces in India, including the Mumbai Police and the Bangalore City Police. In international terms, this achievement is remarkable given that fewer than six lakh people follow Interpol and New York Police Department Instagram accounts.

In 2018, the Kerala Police launched a social media cell at its Headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram which has gained a lot of attention through several notable new media interventions.

Keeping in mind that Instagram is a social media platform predominantly used by young people, Kerala Police created awareness posts and short videos tailored to them to gain popularity on the social media platform. Mostly, the posts on the Kerala Police’s Instagram account cover accomplishments of its members, dowry and other social issues, awareness of scams on social media, Covid-19 information, and various other useful things.

Kerala Police’s social media cell functions under the supervision of the Additional Director General of Police Manoj Abraham. The other team members are Assistant Sub-Inspector Kamalnath, senior civil police officers Bimal VS and Santosh PS and civil police officers Arun BT, Santosh K, Akhil and Nidheesh.