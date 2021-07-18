Wildfire in Spain’s Costa Brava, hundreds evacuated

Barcelona: On Saturday, the regional fire service reported that firefighters used water-carrying planes to control the wildfire in Spain’s Costa Brava region that caused 350 people to evacuate their homes. The police believe the fire, was caused by a discarded cigarette, which engulfed more than 400 hectares (about 1,000 acres) of forest and scrubland on the edge of the Cap de Creus natural park, a popular tourist destination.

‘We are using six aircraft to spray water on the fire and 90 fire crews on the ground to bring it under control,’ said Sergi Palacios of Catalonia’s fire service.

Read more: ‘Hit-list’ bloggers in Jammu & Kashmir arrested

Video images captured by firefighters show them ascending rock faces as they work in the darkness to put out the fire that began on Friday.

More than 231 people spent the night in temporary accommodation provided by the local council in El Port de la Selva.

The police said anyone found guilty for throwing away a burning cigarette could face criminal charges. Jordi Puignero, vice president of the Catalan regional government, told reporters that ‘One negligent cigarette lighter means 50 years of reforestation.’