‘Hit-list’ bloggers in Jammu & Kashmir arrested

Srinagar:The Jammu and Kashmir Police announced on Saturday they have arrested five people associated with a blog that ran a smear against prominent journalist Shujaat Bukhari and others before their deaths.

The police alleged that the blog, kashmirfight.wordpress.com, was ‘run by a white collar terrorist syndicate’ whose mission was to prepare a ‘hit-list’ of government officers, journalists, social activists, lawyers and political figures. In the past, the police had claimed it was being run from Pakistan.

‘In a JK-wide operation, houses and properties at multiple locations… belonging to five persons were searched…,’ the police said, adding that they got several cell phones, digital storage tools and computing platforms.

Those who were arrested have been identified as Nazish Yasrab Rehmani and Tabish Akbar Rehmani from Sanatnagar, Sofi Mohammad Akbar from Rajbagh, Peerzada Raqif Makhdoomi from Batpora Hazratbal and Javed Khalid from Poonch.

The police said that with the arrests, ‘its likely that the ultimate plans behind the murders of Shujaat Bukhari, Advocate Babar Qadri, and businessman Satpal Nischal will be revealed.’