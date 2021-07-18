Man falls off second floor while on video call, dies

Hyderabad: A man died after he fell off the second floor of his multi-storied residence while on a video call in Manikonda, Hyderabad on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Samuel Sujeeth (32), a private employee, who was married and lived at Manikonda Gardens with his family. Police said, the incident occurred about 6 am, while Sujeeth was on a video call with his brother Supreeth, who lives in the United States, about the latter’s wedding plans.

When the incident occurred, he was with his other family members. Sujeeth resumed the conversation after others had done talking by stepping on the second floor of their house, which had no parapet wall.

‘The second floor was under construction, and the parapet walls had to be built. He slipped and fell from there on the ground. He suffered a grievous bleeding injury on the head and died on the spot,’ an official stated.