3 killed, 4 missing in cloudburst

Dehradun: In a tragic incident, at least three members of a family were killed and 4 others are missing after a cloudburst in Mando village in Uttarkashi district, Uttarakhand. The deceased have been identified as Madhuri (42), Ritu (38) and Ishu (6). Several houses in the village were also submerged by water after the cloudburst. The State Disaster Response Force team has reached the spot and the rescue operation is progressing.

‘Three people died and four people were reported as missing after a cloudburst in Mando village in Uttarkashi district,’ said Inspector Jagdamba Prasad, Team In-charge, SDRF.

Also Read: IMD predicts rainfall at isolated places of the national capital

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted extreme rainfall over north India from July 18-21 and over the west coast till July 23. It has also warned that extremely heavy rainfall is also very likely over Uttarakhand at isolated places on July 19.

‘Rainfall activity is very likely to increase with widespread rainfall to isolated heavy to very heavy rains very likely over the western Himalayan region (Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand) from July 18 to 21,’ the weather bulletin released by IMD said.