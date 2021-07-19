Breaking news: Bus collision in UP’s Sambhal, 7 dead, 8 injured

Sambhal: An accident involving two buses on Agra-Chandausi Highway near Bahjoi Police Station area on Monday morning caused the death of seven people and injured eight others.

According to Superintendent of Police Chakresh Mishra, the accident occurred late Sunday night near Laharavan village when a bus carrying a wedding party was parked on the roadside due to a punctured tyre and was hit by another vehicle.

Police have identified the dead as Virpal (60), Happu (35), Chhote (40), Rakesh (30), Abhay (18), Vineet (30) and Bhure (25), adding that they were returning from a wedding, SP said.

The injured have been treated at a hospital, and the deceased’s bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination, the SP told.

Meanwhile, the state’s Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, expressed grief over the tragedy that occurred in Sambhal. The Chief Minister had instructed his officials to reach the scene immediately and provide medical assistance & assistance to the victims.