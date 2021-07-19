IMD predicts more rain in the national capital

New Delhi: A wet morning greeted Delhi-NCR and its surrounds on Monday as overnight rainfall lowered temperatures. There will be more rain and thunderstorms on Monday morning in Delhi.

Delhi and its adjacent areas will see thunderstorms with moderate to heavy rains in the morning, according to the weather department. Till 5.30 am, Palam recorded 39 mm of rainfall while Safdarjung observatory recorded 40 mm.

On Monday morning, parts of Delhi, such as the ITO and Pragati Maidan areas, experienced waterlogging that affected traffic movement. It is expected that Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Loni Dehat, Hindon AFS, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Noida, Dadri and Greater Noida will receive rain up to 9 am.

Delhi is expected to record minimum and maximum temperatures of 25 and 32 degrees Celsius on Monday.

On Sunday, Delhi experienced light to moderate rains and a maximum temperature of 36.4 degrees Celsius. IMD said that isolated places in west, south-west and south Delhi witnessed thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain.

Officials reported a minimum temperature in Delhi of 28 degrees Celsius, which is one degree above the average for this season. The humidity level was measured at 75% by 5.30 pm on Sunday.

Data from the Central Pollution Control Board indicated that the air quality index (AQI) in Delhi at 6.30 pm on Sunday stood at 89.

AQI levels between zero and 50 are considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.