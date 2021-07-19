Is walking after the meal a good idea?

We often take a walk after eating to digest the food and burn calories. But experts say it might not be the best practice since doing so hinders digestion.

According to yoga trainer Priyamvada Mangal, walking right after meals diverts energy away from digestion. ‘Sitting in Vajrasana is recommended. You should only relax, or avoid doing anything that takes up a lot of energy otherwise needed for digestion. And even when walking, it should be really slow or a stroll, but not immediately after meals,’ she said.

Taking to Instagram, actor Sonnalli Seygall, who regularly shares videos debunking fitness myths, said that walking right after a meal is not the best idea.

‘For years, we have heard that walking immediately after eating helps keep your weight in check and aids digestion. Wrong. Indulging in movement post your meals will only slow your digestion processes by redirecting your blood flow away from the digestive system hence leading to acid reflux, stomach upset etc.,’ she mentioned.

Also read: Actor recalls an event when a Youtube video declared him ‘dead’

What then should you do?

‘Instead, sit still in Vajrasana or thunderbolt pose. Even lying on your left side helps digestion. Go ahead, rest after eating and take that walk much later, after the food has been digested in your stomach,’ said Seygall.

Is that true?

As per medicalnewstoday.com, a person should consider the length, intensity and timing of the walk they undertake after eating. As per the website, taking a gentle walk after eating can have various benefits, but high-intensity exercise is not recommended as the process of digestion starts in the mouth as soon as a person starts eating and can continue for several hours afterward. Intensive, strenuous exercise could cause digestive distress, according to this study.

The Center for Disease Control or CDC suggests 30 minutes of walking any time of the day. Therefore, instead of a brisk walk after a meal, one can take a stroll post-meal or go for a brisk walk the morning or evening after a meal. ‘Walking after a meal can help promote better sleep. However, it is a good idea to consult a doctor or fitness expert before walking post meals,’ said Dr. Jinendra Jain, consultant physician at Wockhardt Hospital, Mira Road.