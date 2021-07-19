LeT commander and militants killed in encounter

Srinagar: Security forces have neutralized two militants including a top commander of Pakistan-based militant outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba in an encounter in Shopian in Jammu and Kashmir. Ishfaq Dar alias Abu Akram, the commander of LeT, has been active in Kashmir valley since 2017. Security forces also recovered arms and ammunition from them. The search operation is continuing in the area.

Two terrorists including a top commander of proscribed terror outfit LeT, Ishfaq Dar alias Abu Akram were neutralized. Akram was active here since 2017,’ said Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar.

Also Read: News portal funding probe: FDI policy ‘violation’ found

‘This year three encounters broke out in Srinagar. We all know that three incidents took place in Srinagar. In one incident, a police inspector was killed. In another incident, a mobile shop owner was attacked and killed. And then there was a grenade attack in which three civilians were killed and one was injured. These two terrorists were involved in all these three incidents. We were tracking them. When this information was confirmed yesterday, the CRPF launched a cordon operation. We appealed to them to surrender but they refused after which an encounter started and both were killed,’ said Kashmir IGP.

Earlier on Friday, the security forces had gunned down two militants in Srinagar. As per Jammu and Kashmir police, a total of 78 militants were killed in encounters in the valley this year.