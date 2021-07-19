No common entrance test for 2021-22 intake into central universities: UGC

New Delhi: In the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has announced that the Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) will not be implemented for undergraduate admissions for the 2021-22 academic session.

Earlier, the Ministry of Education announced that the first step towards admission to the universities would be based on a common entrance examination.

The UGC tweeted, ‘Considering the COVID-19 pandemic, the admission process in central universities may continue as per past practice during academic session 2021-22. The Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) may be implemented from academic session 2022-23.’

Under National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the Union Education Ministry had constituted a committee to examine modalities for the CUCET for admissions to all undergraduate courses at central universities.