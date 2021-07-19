‘Over 40 crore Indians are now Baahubali’: PM Narendra Modi on Covid vaccine coverage

New Delhi: People who have received a dose of Covid-19 vaccination have become ‘Baahubali’ in the fight against the disease, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday. He was briefing journalists outside Parliament immediately before the monsoon session began.

‘The vaccine is given in ‘baahu’ (arms), those who take the jab become ‘Baahubali’. Over 40 crore people have become ‘Baahubali’ in the fight against Covid. It is being taken forward. The pandemic has gripped the entire world. So we want meaningful discussions in Parliament over it,’ PM said.

PM Modi further stated that on Tuesday at 4 pm, he will meet with all members of Parliament to brief them on the Covid-19 situation in the country.

The Prime Minister’s statement on Covid-19 vaccinations came after the countrywide immunisation programme surpassed 40,64,81,493 vaccine doses.

According to the government, the country’s recovery rate has risen to 97.32 percent. It further said that states, union territories and private hospitals still have 2,60,12,352 vaccination doses that need to be delivered.

The immunisation campaign has been boosted by the availability of additional vaccinations, as well as improved visibility of vaccine availability for states and union territories to enable better planning and simplification of the vaccine supply chain.

As part of the countrywide immunisation campaign, the Indian government has been giving free Covid vaccinations to states and union territories.