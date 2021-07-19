Time to open up schools in a staggered way, Indian kids have good immunity: AIIMS Chief

New Delhi: Director of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) stated on Monday that the government should reconsider reopening schools in a ‘staggered way.’ Most schools in India have been closed since the first countrywide lockdown was ordered to control the spread of Covid-19 in March last year.

Almost every class is conducted virtually since then. The central government in October, last year approved a phased reopening of schools, but the decision was quickly reversed.

‘I am a proponent of opening up schools in a staggered way, for districts that are seeing less virus circulation. The reopening can be planned for places having positivity rates below 5 percent,’ said Dr. Randeep Guleria, AIIMS Director.

The famous pulmonologist and member of India’s Covid-19 Task Force further stated that if surveillance indicates the spread of infection, schools can be closed promptly. However, he noted, districts should consider bringing students to schools on alternate days or devise alternative strategies for reopening.

‘The reason is not just a normal life for our kids, but also the importance of schooling in the overall development of a child should be looked at,’ he added.

Guleria also emphasised the need of sending youngsters to school now for those who have been deprived of online education. ‘Covid-19 has reaffirmed the need to bridge the gaps in Internet access. The digital divide exists across borders, fields, and generations, impacting virtually every aspect of life,’ he said.

Children in India have had a lot of exposure to the virus, according to Guleria, and hence, many of them have developed natural immunity.

Following protocols such as masking, social distancing and proper ventilation can allow schools to reopen since prolonged closure has affected children adversely, Dr. Guleria added.

Covid-19 vaccinations for children would be ready in India by September, he noted, adding, the preliminary evidence from Covaxin’s paediatric clinical trials were positive.