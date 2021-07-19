Wikipedia urged to correct facts about Sushant Rajput

New Delhi: Priyanka Singh, sister of the late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, took to Twitter on Monday to demand that Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales and co-founder Larry Sanger change the cause of death listed for her brother. When this report was published, Wikipedia listed the actor’s death as ‘suicide by hanging.’

Priyanka, a lawyer by profession, says Sushant’s death is still under investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and should be stated as ‘under investigation’.

‘I am Sushant’s sister and I thank you @lsanger for being a credible voice for Neutrality. In today’s world when information is power, sticking to Facts and Facts alone is the greatest service one can do #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput,’ Priyanka tweeted on Monday.

‘I request the following from @Wikipedia @jimmy_wales: Firstly, since the investigation is still ongoing by CBI, the cause of death should be updated from ‘suicide by hanging’ to ‘under investigation’ on the wiki page,’ she said.

Additionally, Priyanka said her late brother’s height is crucial for the ongoing investigation, and his actual height should be disclosed.

‘Secondly, change Sushant’s height on the Wikipedia page to 183 cm since no one can be a more reliable source than him. Hear it from him @Wikipedia @jimmy_wales,’ she wrote along with an old video of Sushant disclosing his height as 183 cm.

‘I am his sister and I vouch by the fact that Sushant’s height is 183cm indeed. His height is crucial to the matrix of the Sushant’s death case. Here is a picture from @mariotestino photo shoot of Sushant with @KendallJenner for @voguemagazine. Btw Kendall is on high heels,’ she tweeted along with a blurred photo.