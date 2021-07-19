Youth found dead in friend’s house after consuming excessive liquor at party

Kolkata: A 19-year-old boy was found dead at his friend’s residence on Saturday, after ingesting alcohol at a birthday party.

The incident happened in the Golf Green area in Kolkata. The deceased has been identified as Riktesh Modak, who spent the night with his friend Kaushik Mondol for his birthday party.

According to reports, doctors stated that the death was caused by excessive drinking.

The victim arrived at his friend’s house about 7.45 pm on Friday and remained there that night. When Mondal tried to wake Modak in the morning, he did not respond. Mondal and his family further informed the victim’s family, authorities said.

Modak was taken to Baghajatin State General Hospital but was pronounced dead when he arrived. The police were later notified by the hospital.

Rashid Munir Khan, South Suburban Division Deputy Commissioner, Kolkata Police said, ‘Kaushik’s family moved Riktesh to Baghajatin State General Hospital in an ambulance. He was declared ‘brought dead’. During the enquiry, no marks of external injury except a blood stain from the nose were found on his body. Death certificate mentioned the consumption of alcohol.’

According to police, they have taken samples of the meal Modak ate the night before. A complaint of unnatural death has also been filed by the police.

The victim’s mother has filed a police report accusing Kaushik Mondol of murdering her son.