Saudi Arabia bans entry for passengers from nine countries

Toronto: Canada has extended the ban on direct flights from India until August 21. The ban was set to expire on July 21. It is the fourth time the ban has been extended. The Canadian government took this decision after reviewing the Covid-19 situation in India. Also, all passengers from India connecting at another point of departure for Canada will require a mandatory pre-departure negative RT-PCR test before continuing their journey to the Canadian destination.

Canada suspended all passenger and business flights from India and Pakistan on April 22 for one month. The ban was extended once for Pakistan and then lifted last month on June 21.

Meanwhile, the Canadian government has eased travel restrictions for fully vaccinated passengers and the new guidelines will come into force from August. From August 9 all full vaccinated US citizens and permanent residents will be allowed to enter the country for non-essential travel, but they must be vaccinated 14-days before the travel.