EaseMyTrip makes travel hassle free, here’s how…

If you plan to fly somewhere and the plan is canceled, do not worry about losing your money. With EasyMyTrip’s new refund policy, customers who cancel their trip due to medical reasons will receive a full refund. Customers will also get a full refund on air tickets under the new policy. In addition, any deductions made by the airlines will also be refunded by EaseMyTrip. It may be noted that this is the first policy of its kind in the industry.

Due to COVID-19, there is no security regarding travel, so keeping in mind the convenience and profitability of the customers, the company has taken this initiative. The company believes such a policy will increase the confidence of its customers, since they won’t have to fear losing their money. The money will be protected if someone cancels due to a medical emergency. Along with airlines, travel and tourism industries will also benefit from the policy, as Covid-19 has caused the most damage to these industries.

Rikant Pittie, Co-founder of EaseMyTrip, says the company has designed this scheme keeping in mind the needs of the customers. According to him, there is a high demand for travel at the moment, and he is concerned about cancellations and refunds related to bookings. The company has started this offer to increase the travel confidence of their customers.

Read more: Research reveals Leonardo da Vinci’s 14 living descendants

You can also choose this policy if you book a domestic flight on the company’s website. For cancellations due to medical reasons, the prescription of the doctor needs to be uploaded when you want to claim. All users will be able to take advantage of this offer. This offer will only be available on domestic flight bookings, according to EaseMyTrip. The flight cancellation policy will be sent to the e-mail address on booking the flight ticket.