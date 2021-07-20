Kerala Water Authority launched 7 e-services

Thiruvananthapuram: The IT branch of Kerala Water Authority (KWA) has come up with seven new IT projects in order to improve the modernization of KWA. Water resources Minister Roshy Augustine launched the seven IT initiatives at an event held at KWA’s Vellayambalam office on Monday.

The IT wing has made strenuous attempts to implement different e-governance services, including the establishment of a user-friendly consumer site that allows consumers to view all connections and report information over the internet.

POS machines set up in cash counters to pay charges for drinking water, POS machine integration software that links the KWA billing software e-abacus, and a water quality online payment portal that facilitates online payment of water quality testing fees and information about water quality testing labs across the state, a hardware inventory management system that provides a centralized list of computers and associated devices in KWA’s various offices, a GIS-based optimal site selection system to assist in the selection of the most suitable site for establishing wastewater treatment plants, a bank transfer monitoring portal that enables transaction information and generates receipts for customers who pay drinking water tariffs through the bank are other important IT projects of KWA’s IT section.

In the initial phase of the modernization of KWA, the minister launched six IT projects last month.