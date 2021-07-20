Lost battle: Transgender with gusto ends life

Thiruvananthapuram: Ananya Kumari Alex, the first transwoman in assembly elections, committed suicide. She committed suicide as she was facing serious health issues following a gender reassignment surgery, which she claimed occurred due to medical negligence. She was the first transgender radio jockey in Kerala.

Ananya underwent vaginoplasty surgery in 2020, but was still unable to get up without support a year later. It was a situation where she was unable to work due to physical conditions.

Anaya’s interview with the popular media outlet The Q was widely talked about. But she did not receive the justice or legal assistance she needed. Ananya was also going through a severe financial crisis when Covid 19 changed the social environment.