Oh Boy! This burger is pricey indeed.

The ‘world’s most expensive burger’ was created by a chef and sold for (5,000 euro) nearly 4.5 lakhs. Golden Boy is the name of the dish. De Dalton’s diner in Voorthuizen, Netherlands, offers this unusual take on the everyday burger. On his Instagram page, he also posted a picture of the dish.

According to the diner’s official website, the burger is made with Beluga caviar, king crab, Spanish Paleta Iberico, white truffle, and English cheddar cheese. In addition, it has a barbeque sauce made with Kopi Luwak, one of the most expensive coffee beans in the world. Also, the bun is made of Dom Pérignon champagne dough and topped with gold leaf.

The National reports that the burger was sold to Dutch conglomerate Remia International. Rober Willemse, chairman of the Royal Dutch Food and Beverage Association, then consumed it. Veen donated the proceeds from the sale to an NGO.

‘Due to the pandemic, restaurants were closed and food competitions were cancelled. Even though our food takeaway service was running, I was depressed’, Veen said. Adding that he felt bad after seeing the suffering of the masses and the dismal state of the restaurant industry.