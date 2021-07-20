State government makes RT-PCR test report mandatory for non-vaccinated air passengers

Kolkata: The West Bengal government has announced that all passengers travelling to West Bengal, on both commercial and non-commercial flights must carry either a certificate that shows they are fully vaccinated or a negative RT-PCR test report. As per the guidelines, the RT-PCR test must be conducted within 72 hours of the departure of the flight.

‘As per latest guidelines of West Bengal Govt, all inbound flight passengers (commercial & non-commercial flight) shall produce at the time of boarding either proof of full vaccination or RT-PCR negative test report for test conducted within 72hrs of such flight departure,’ said Kolkata Airport in its official Twitter handle.

#TravelAlert:As per latest guidelines of West Bengal Govt, all in bound flight passengers(commercial & non-commercial flight)shall produce at time of boarding either proof of full vaccination or RT-PCR negative test report for test conducted within 72hrs of such flight departure. — Kolkata Airport (@aaikolairport) July 19, 2021

Till now a total of 15,18,847 coronavirus cases and 14,88,077 recoveries were reported in the state. At present, there are 12,759 active cases.