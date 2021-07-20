Suicide bomb attack at market kills 35

Baghdad: At least 35 people were killed and 60 others were injured in a suicide bomb attack at Wahailat market in Sadr City in Iraq. As per reports, the death toll may rise as many injured are in critical condition. The market was crowded as the blast took place a day before the Eid al-Adha holiday.

The Islamic State has claimed responsibility of the attack. IS claimed that a militant named Abu Hamza Al Iraqi had carried out the blast.

The Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al Kadhimi has ordered that the commander of the federal police regiment, responsible for the security of the area, be arrested. The government has also launched an investigation into the matter.

This is the third attack in the market this year. Earlier in April, 4 people were killed and 20 were injured in a car bomb attack. In January, 30 people were killed in a suicide bomb attack in a market in the city. Both the attacks were carried out by IS.

Large bomb attacks have become a daily occurrence in Baghdad after the Iraqi government defeated the IS in 2017.