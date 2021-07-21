’19 years without charges’: US transfers first Guantanamo detainee

After nearly 19 years of being held without charge, the Biden administration released a Moroccan into the custody of his native country on Monday. Abdul Latif Nasir, the first prisoner released by the Biden administration, had feared he wouldn’t survive. No crime was ever charged against him.

According to the Department of Defense (DoD): ‘In 2016, the Periodic Review Board (PRB) determined that Abdul Latif Nasir’s wartime detention was no longer necessary to protect against a continuing significant threat to the national security of the United States’. Abdul Latif Nasser, 56, was the first sign of President Biden’s renewed effort to reduce the jail population by sending prisoners to countries that pledge to keep them under strict security.

Read more: Breaking News: Rising menace- Drone spotted near airbase

Several years ago, Nasser was approved for release from Guantanamo Bay. He was apprehended in Afghanistan, where US authorities said he was an active Taliban member who trained with al-Qaeda. Nasser, in his mid-50s, was recommended for repatriation by a review board in July 2016, but he remained at Guantánamo under President Donald Trump, who opposes the facility’s closure.